Video: & JULIET's Maya Boyd Passes the Mic to Gianna Harris After Her Final Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







After & Juliet star Maya Boyd played her final performance in the title role in the musical, she passed on the mic to her successor. Broadway's next Juliet, Gianna Harris, congratulated Boyd on her run in the hit musical with a boquet of flowers. after she played her final performance.

"I am so thrilled to be passing this mic to Miss Gianna Harris, our next incredible Juliet," Boyd shared. "I know I am leaving this role in the best hands and I am so excited for your next journey here at the show."

Harris joins the cast directly from the Broadway company of Hell’s Kitchen, where she was a part of the Original Broadway Cast and the originating company at The Public Theater. Boyd had joined the Broadway company of & Juliet on May 14, 2024.

This summer, Boyd will be joined by Cheryl Porter, who will play the role of ‘Angélique’ starting on Thursday, August 7, playing a limited 13-week engagement in the fan-favorite role, following Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle, who plays her final performance Sunday, August 3.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.