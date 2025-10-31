Video: BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Halloween, Justin Collete and the cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice visited Good Morning America on Friday to perform a spooky medley of songs from the hit musical. Watch as the cast performs "Day-O" and a GMA version of "The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing" where Beetlejuice professes his love for the morning show. The musical is now running at the Palace Theatre through January 3, 2026.

The cast of Beetlejuice includes Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and feature Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout.

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.