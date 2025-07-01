Photos: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway New Images

Heathers will play at New World Stages through January 25, 2026.
Heathers The Musical is now playing at New World Stages. Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters. You can now check out new production images here!
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Erin Morton, Lorna Courtney and Company
Lorna Courtney and company
Casey Likes and Lorna Courtney
Cade Ostermeyer, Xavier McKinnon and Lorna Courtney
Olivia Hardy with l-r, Syd Sider, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin, James Caleb Grice, Cecilia Trippiedi, Devin Lewis
Kerry Butler, Lorna Courtney, Elizabeth Teeter, Erin Morton and Company
Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler, Erin Morton and company
Front- Casey Likes. At back l-r_ Cade Ostermeyer, McKenzie Kurtz, Xavier McKinnon
The company