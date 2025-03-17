Video: Inside the Choreography of Disney's SNOW WHITE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Disney's Snow White, choreographer Mandy Moore dives into her work on the new live-action film. "Choreography, for me, it's about the vocabulary, the language the character," Moore shares. "I just wanted to remember how I felt when I watched [the original Snow White] when I was a kid."

In the video, we see Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and over one hundred dancers rehearse and perform the film's musical numbers, including classic songs such as Whistle While You Work, new ensemble numbers, and the Evil Queen's villain songs All Is Fair. Take a look behind-the scenes now, and check out our recent deep dive into the phenomenal work of film choreographers.

This past weekend, the new movie premiered in Hollywood, with Zegler, Gadot, George Salazar, Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, and more in attendance. Take a look at pictures from the event here. The movie opens in theaters this Friday, March 21.

Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.