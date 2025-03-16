Photos: SNOW WHITE Premiere with Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the cast and creative team of Disney's Snow White celebrated the film's upcoming release. Members of the cast included Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Martin Klebba, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Andy Grotelueschen, Emilia Faucher, Lorena Andrea, Dujonna Gift, and Idris Kargbo. Creative team included director Marc Webb, screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, producers Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, composer Jeff Morrow, and cinematographer Mandy Walker.

Many different types of activities were at the event, such as professional glamour shots, a glam station, stations for guests to create their own crowns, pocket mirror, and candy salad. Guests included the cast and crew of the film, family and friends, and children from the Boys and Girls Club in San Fernando and Malibu who were affected by the fires in Los Angeles.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including Waiting on a Wish, the recently released single from the film’s Original Soundtrack.

See the photos of the magical event below!