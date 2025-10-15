Video: Inside the CHESS Sitzprobe with Tim Rice & Benny Andersson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In this video, go inside the Chess sitzprobe, where the cast meets the orchestra for the first time, and hear from legendary creators Tim Rice and Benny Andersson of ABBA about bringing this iconic score back to life.

The revival stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Freddie Trumper, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele as Florence Vassy, and Nicholas Christopher as Anatoly Sergievsky, with Hannah Cruz as Svetlana, Bradley Dean as Molokov, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as Walter, and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham as The Arbiter.

A seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power, Chess follows two of the world’s greatest players as they face off in a Cold-War-era competition where the woman between them becomes a pawn in a larger battle of passion and politics.