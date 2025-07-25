Video: A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years With A Cast Flash Mob in NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A 5, 6, 7, 8! A Chorus Line is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary! This afternoon, to celebrate the milestone past cast members of the show gathered at Lincoln Center to perform some iconic moments from the beloved musical!

Watch video of of the celebration here:

The countdown is one for the one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, taking place on Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 pm ET at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

The concert, benefitting Entertainment Community Fund programs serving dancers, will star original 1975 Broadway cast members Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie, with special performances by Charlotte d'Amboise (Chicago), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Robyn Hurder (SMASH), Francis Jue (Yellowface), Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Jessica Vosk (Hell's Kitchen), Anthony Wayne (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset) and Leigh Zimmerman (Olivier Award Winner), Tommy Bracco (Newsies), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Blvd.), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) and Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her).

The evening will be directed by original cast member Baayork Lee, who will also remount the original Michael Bennett and Bob Avian choreography.

Originally conceived by Michael Bennett with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, the musical quickly became an unprecedented and critical hit. That original production garnered 12 Tony Award nominations and won nine: Best Musical, Direction, Choreography, Book, Score, Lighting, Leading Actress (Donna McKechnie), Featured Actor (Sammy Williams) and Featured Actress (Kelly Bishop). It ran for 15 years and was the longest-running Broadway show when it closed on April 28, 1990, playing 6,137 performances—and has continued to span the globe for decades.