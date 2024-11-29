Video: Idina Menzel Records 'Great Escape' From REDWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new musical Redwood, starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel is coming to Broadway in 2025. The production will feature Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon. The production begins previews on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on January 24, 2025 ahead of a February 13, 2025 Opening Night. See Menzel in the recording studio here!

Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.