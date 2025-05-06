Video: IN THE HEIGHTS Stars Mandy Gonzalez and Chris Jackson Come 'Home' At United Palace Screening

 tracking pixel
The event was part of Miranda’s initiative to bring accessible arts programming to upper Manhattan through a curated series at the United Palace.

Fans and neighbors filled the historic United Palace last night for a celebration of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, part of Miranda’s ongoing film and performance series designed to give back to his hometown community. Check out a video from inside the theatre as a special performance brings the evening to a joyous close.

The screening of Jon M. Chu's closed out with a special live performance from original Broadway cast members Mandy Gonzalez and Christopher Jackson who stunned the crowd with a surprise rendition of “When You’re Home,” joined by music director Alex Lacamoire.

The performance became a full-on reunion as In the Heights and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos joined in, with Miranda himself stepping in to close the number—sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The event was part of Miranda’s initiative to bring accessible arts programming to upper Manhattan through a curated series at the United Palace, one of New York City’s most historic venues. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

