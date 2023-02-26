Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: How Ruth Stage Is Retelling CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF for a New Generation

Watch the conversation with cast members Matt de Rogatis, Courtney Henggeler, Frederick Weller, Alison Fraser, and director Joe Rosario.

Feb. 26, 2023  

Tenessee Williams getting a reboot off-Broadway. Ruth Stage is bringing back its critically acclaimed production of his Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, in a provocative and controversial modern staging. The play, which returns to the Theatre at St. Clement's after a first of its kind off-Broadway premiere last summer, is now in previews and is set to run through Friday, March 31, 2023.

Tennessee Williams' sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the Cat, Brick's wife.

"Disfunctional families are timeless," explained Matt de Rogatis, who is reprising his critically acclaimed role as Brick. "There are so many themes in this play that are so relevant in 2023, just as they were in 1955. I had a mentor say to me once, 'There are no new sins,' and it's true! Everything that was going on then is still happening today... we've just gotten into a DeLorean and pushed [the story] into 2023. What's so great about this interpretation is that it doesn't feel dated. It feels modern and yet the stakes are still just as high."

Watch below as he is joined by co-stars Courtney Henggeler (Maggie the Cat), Frederick Weller (Big Daddy), Alison Fraser (Big Mama) and director Joe Rosario to chat about the exciting new production!




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photo: First Look at CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Re-Engagement Off-Broadway Photo
Photo: First Look at CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Re-Engagement Off-Broadway
Get a first look at Ruth Stage’s provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, returning off-Broadway tonight.
Alison Fraser to Reprise Role in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Off-Broadway; Complete Cast Announc Photo
Alison Fraser to Reprise Role in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Off-Broadway; Complete Cast Announced
Ruth Stage has announced that two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) will reprise her role as ‘Big Mama’, as well as announcing the complete casting for their provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
Frederick Weller Joins the Cast of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Off-Broadway Photo
Frederick Weller Joins the Cast of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Off-Broadway
Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Frederick Weller (To Kill a Mockingbird, “In Plain Sight”) will join Ruth Stage's provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as ‘Big Daddy.’
COBRA KAIs Courtney Henggeler to Make NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Photo
COBRA KAI's Courtney Henggeler to Make NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
Ruth Stage has announced that their provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, returning to New York City in early 2023, will star Courtney Henggeler in the central role of “Maggie the Cat.” This will mark Henggeler’s Off-Broadway and New York City stage debut.

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their original cast album collection and the rest is history.He has ... (read more about this author)


Video: How Ruth Stage Is Retelling CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF for a New GenerationVideo: How Ruth Stage Is Retelling CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF for a New Generation
February 26, 2023

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is back onstage at Ruth Stage! The Tennessee Williams classic returns to the Theatre at St. Clement's in a modern and haunting interpretation that audiences cannot get enough of. In this video watch as Richard Ridge chats with the company.
Video: Warren Carlyle & Sierra Boggess Are Bringing THE SECRET GARDEN Back to LifeVideo: Warren Carlyle & Sierra Boggess Are Bringing THE SECRET GARDEN Back to Life
February 25, 2023

In this video, watch as Sierra Boggess and Warren Carlyle chat about bringing The Secret Garden back to life onstage at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.
Video: Mauricio Martínez Is Singing Roles That Might Have Been at 54 BelowVideo: Mauricio Martínez Is Singing Roles That Might Have Been at 54 Below
February 21, 2023

Emmy Award winner and Tony Award watcher Mauricio Martínez has had a lot of self-tape sides filling up his Dropbox. In his new show, 5’11, Based in NYC, he’s putting those to good use in a musical “What If…,” sorting through what might have been. In this video, he chats with Richard Ridge about the upcoming gig.
Exclusive: What Goes Into Casting a Broadway Show? Casting Directors Tell AllExclusive: What Goes Into Casting a Broadway Show? Casting Directors Tell All
February 19, 2023

Ever wonder what goes into casting a Broadway show? In this video, casting directors Bernard Telsey, Erica Hart, and Erica Jensen explain how the job works and how it has evolved in the last several years.
Video: Scott Coulter Is Bringing Disco Home to 54 BelowVideo: Scott Coulter Is Bringing Disco Home to 54 Below
February 15, 2023

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In this video, Scott Coulter tells Richard Ridge all about the return of Turn the Beat Around!
share