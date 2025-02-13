Video: How Jennifer Simard is Drawing From Her Broadway Career in DEATH BECOMES HER Role

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In Death Becomes Her, Jennifer Simard feels like she is right where she is supposed to be. The Tony-nominated performer is currently starring as Helen Sharp in the hit musical, a role that she feels is an amalgamation of her whole career.

"I feel like every scenelet of Helen is a bit of a Horcrux of every role I've ever played in New York City," said Simard on a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I have to play so many different layers and colors and so it's just a joy to bring her to life... I have this wonderful archive of every sort of character I've ever done in one person."

Also on the talk show appearance, Simard shared an embarrassing moment during the original production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change when she broke wind onstage. "The audience heard it, my co-stars heard it, and then we all realized at the same time that they were gonna have to march in and put my peach right between their faces after the event." Watch Simard's interview here!

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.