Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer

On the production’s seventh Broadway anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released a new video trailer illustrating the immersive experience of seeing this production live at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. Watch here!



Generations of Harry Potter fans have enjoyed the extraordinary journey of the world’s most famous boy wizard as told through books and on film. Now the adventure continues on stage as the 8th story in the series is brought to life through the magic of live theatre.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and a North American tour now playing in Chicago.



The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $330 million total sales and over 2.583 million tickets sold. It’s also now the 4th longest running play in Broadway history.



Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.



