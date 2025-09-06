 tracker
HAMILTON Hits Movie Theaters: Original Stars Celebrate Movie Launch and 10 Years on Broadway

Hamilton is now in movie theatres nationwide.

By: Sep. 06, 2025
In celebration of Hamilton's 10th Anniversary on Broadway, Walt Disney Studios is releasing the filmed Broadway production now in theaters nationwide . A special premiere screening event took place at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater on September 3. The event featured Lin-Manuel Miranda and original members of the cast and creative team. 

"I remember when we were filming this the week before I left on the Monday off... thinking, 'When are we ever gonna get such a talented group of humans under one group ever again?' So I'm really glad we captured it," Miranda told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"I knew in 2016 that the most important thing that we could do, other than keep telling the story and getting as many people in as possible, was to record it so that it would last,' added Renée Elise Goldsberry. "I didnt know we'd be here 10 years later, but I'm glad we're here!"

Check out photos from the big night here and watch as the company reunites for the special occasion in this video!



