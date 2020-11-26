Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

The cast reunites on the 2020 NBC Parade

Nov. 26, 2020  
The cast of Hamilton performed "The Schuyler Sisters" (featuring Joshua Henry, Jennie Harney, Krystal Joy Brown and Alysha Deslorieux).

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

