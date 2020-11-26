Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton
Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
The cast reunites on the 2020 NBC Parade
The cast of Hamilton performed "The Schuyler Sisters" (featuring Joshua Henry, Jennie Harney, Krystal Joy Brown and Alysha Deslorieux).
For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.
Watch the video below!
