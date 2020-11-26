Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

The cast of Hamilton performed "The Schuyler Sisters" (featuring Joshua Henry, Jennie Harney, Krystal Joy Brown and Alysha Deslorieux).

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

