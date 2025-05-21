Video: Go Inside the Recording Studio with FLOYD COLLINS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside the recording studio with the cast of Floyd Collins! The album was recorded on May 1, the same day that the revival became a six-time Tony Award nominated production! The recording is set to feature Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay, Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lizzy McAlpine, Taylor Trensch, and more.

"The original Off-Broadway cast recording is what I listened to in the car every day on the way to school," Tony-nominee Trensch revealed in the video.

"Getting to feel the full scope of the entire orchestration is really kinda magical," Jordan shared. "Definitely one of the highlights of my recording career."

Released by Center Stage Records, the Floyd Collins album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean. It will be available everywhere on Friday, July 11. Preorder your CD now at www.CenterStageRecords.com.

Floyd Collins also stars Wade McCollum, Jessica Molaskey, Cole Vaughan, and Clyde Voce.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus.