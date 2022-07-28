Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KINKY BOOTS
Video: Go Inside the First Performance of KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway

Kinky Boots at Stage 42 stars Callum Francis as Lola, Christian Douglas as Charlie Price and more.

Jul. 28, 2022  

Kinky Boots at Stage 42 had their first preview on Tuesday, July 26th. Get an inside look at the first performance below!

Kinky Boots at Stage 42 stars Callum Francis as "Lola." Callum previously portrayed the role to great acclaim in the original London production at the Adelphi Theatre, in the Australian production, and on Broadway. He is the recipient of the 2017 Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical for his performance in the Australian production. Additional credits include Miss Saigon (West End) and The Phantom of the Opera (Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour), among others.

The production also stars Christian Douglas (Pretty Woman US Tour, Arena Stage: Newsies) as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope (The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables) as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute in her off-Broadway debut as "Nicola," Sean Steele in his off-Broadway debut as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

The ensemble includes Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Matthew Michael Janisse, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company.

D.B. Bonds serves as associate director, Rusty Mowery as associate choreographer, and Will Van Dyke as associate music supervisor and music director.Rachel A. Zucker will be the production stage manager.

Kinky Boots is produced by Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Independent Presenters Network, Jayne Baron Sherman, Adam Blanshay, Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergère, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Lucy & Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein & Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead, Gregory Rae, Christina Papagjika, Elizabeth Armstrong, Theatre Producers of Color, Tom Tuft, and Jujamcyn Theaters. General Management by Foresight Theatrical, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.





