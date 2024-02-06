Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA on Broadway

Rehearsals are now underway for Lempicka on Broadway! Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The principal cast will be led by leading lady, Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, and Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Watch below as the full cast and creative team meet together on the first day of rehearsals to begin the next phase of work on this new musical.



