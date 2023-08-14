Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ

Get an inside look at the cast of THE WIZ as they prepare for their upcoming performances.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Rehearsals have begun for the all-new production of The Wiz, in advance of its highly anticipated national tour this fall and Broadway return in the Spring of 2024.

See photos and video from the first rehearsal below!
 
The full company began rehearsals at Open Jar Studios today embarking on The Wiz’s historic return to the stage for the first time in 50 years. Director Schele Williams marked the occasion with an emotional speech to the company saying, “You are our dream come true. When you walk into the space, I want you to know that you belong here. I want you to take up space. I want you to be bold. I want you to be brave and fearless in exuding your Black excellence.”
 
The cast will include previously announced Wayne Brady to lead the production as The Wiz on Broadway in Spring of 2024, San Francisco (January 16 – February 11, 2024) at the Golden Gate Theatre, and Los Angeles (February 13 – March 3, 2024) at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Alan Mingo Jr. will star in the role of The Wiz in the following cities of The Wiz National Tour this fall, kicking off with the tour launch in Baltimore, including Cleveland, OH, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, PA, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Greenville, SC, Chicago, IL, Des Moines, IA, Tempe, AZ and San Diego, CA.
 
The cast will also feature Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. The Wiz ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate, Keenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

 
Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), and Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.  A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. 

The Wiz will launch its national tour in the Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical, September 23-30, 2023. Following its run at the Hippodrome Theatre, the tour will slide into Emerald cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway in the Spring 2024.

 Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, The Wiz takes one of the world’s most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages.
 
Casting by: Tara Rubin Casting. 

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

The Wiz
Amber Ruffin, Nichelle Lewis, Deborah Cox, Schele Williams

The Wiz
Deborah Cox

The Wiz
Deborah Cox and Schele Williams

The Wiz
JaQuel Knight

The Wiz
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

The Wiz
Kandi Burruss, Deborah Cox, Joseph Joubert, Nichelle Lewis, Alan Mingo Jr

The Wiz
Kandi Burruss, Deborah Cox, Todd Tucker

The Wiz
Mike Isaacson, Kristin Caskey, Brian Anthony Moreland

The Wiz
Nichelle Lewis and Alan Mingo Jr

The Wiz
Nichelle Lewis and Schele Williams

The Wiz
Phillip Johnson Richardson, Avery Wilson and Kyle Freeman

The Wiz
Phillip Johnson Richardson, Avery Wilson, Nichelle Lewis, Deborah Cox and Kyle Freeman

The Wiz
Schele Williams

The Wiz
Schele Williams and Hannah Beachler





