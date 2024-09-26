Video: Go Behind the Scenes With Ariana Grande on the R.E.M. Beauty WICKED Collection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



R.E.M. beauty has shared a new video, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Wicked-inspired beauty collection.

"I'm just so proud of this. My team did such a beautiful job," founder Ariana Grande says in the video, which showcases several of the products including the Ozdust eyeshadow palette, the Galinda makeup set, and the Galinda glow drops.

The video features models demonstrating the products with Glinda-inspired costumes and props for a photo shoot with Grande in attendance. The Wicked collection will be available on October 1st at the website and Ulta in early October. Watch the video now and take a look below at the full lineup of products!

totally ozmopolitan 🩷💚 our full limited edition, exclusive capsule of nine products, dreamt to life by ariana grande, based on the themes, motifs, and scenes of the film Wicked



✩ ozdust eyeshadow palette

✩ galinda makeup set

lipstick, liquid eyeshadow, eyeliner, and blush… pic.twitter.com/w30UU8kR1m — r.e.m. beauty (@rembeauty) September 23, 2024

About r.e.m. beauty

r.e.m. beauty was brought to life by multi-talented creator, Ariana Grande. Inspired by the transformative power of makeup and fueled by her passion for incredible product, Ari’s dream come true is a line of high-performing, innovative eye, face, and lip products that is accessible to all. From eyeshadows, eyeliners and lashes to highlighters, lipstick and plumping lip gloss, this vegan, cruelty-free brand provides you with the tools you need to be your own creative director.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!