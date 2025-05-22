Video: Gavin Gregory Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes of A WONDERFUL WORLD in BROADWAY SANDWICH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of ALL ARTS TV's Broadway Sandwich follows actor Gavin Gregory during his run as King Joe Oliver in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. In the episode, Gregory takes host Garen Scribner for a meal and shares his pre-show workout before heading back to the theater to take a look at his character's many hairstyles.

Gregory played the trumpet in the production, a skill that ultimately helped get him the job. "I actually started playing the trumpet as a kid. I used a school trumpet, but then my brother...ended up buying me a trumpet when I was like 13 years old, which is the trumpet that I use today." Watch the full episode now, and check out recent episodes featuring Tommy Bracco and John Gallagher, Jr..

Hosted by Garen Scribner, Broadway Sandwich is an ALL ARTS original series in which Scribner follows Broadway stars on the breaks between matinee and evening shows to find out how they spend their limited time.

Each episode of the series features a candid portrait of an artist balancing performance and personal life in the heart of New York City’s theater scene. Starting Wednesday, May 7, with Gallagher's episode, season 4 of Broadway Sandwich streams weekly at 6 p.m. ET through June 11 on the ALL ARTS YouTube channel, website, and free streaming app. In the New York Metro area, the series will be broadcast on ALL ARTS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET from May 13 to May 27.

Streaming episode schedule:

Louis Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpeter and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong’s blazing musical career and features beloved songs he recorded and made popular, including “What a Wonderful World” and “When You’re Smiling,” among many other favorites.

A Wonderful World starred Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong, Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The cast also included Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser.