Video: Tommy Bracco Takes Viewers Backstage at TITANIQUE in BROADWAY SANDWICH

ALL ARTS TV has dropped the second episode of Broadway Sandwich season four. In the new episode, Tommy Bracco takes viewers aboard the so-called "Ship of Dreams" at the hit off-Broadway show Titanique. During the "sandwich" between the matinee and evening performances, Bracco also takes host Garen Scribner on a journey to The Stand restaurant and an arcade.

As an experienced performer, Bracco explained the difference between performing on Broadway and off: "Honesty, everybody that's there really wants to be there and is there because they love to perform, love to connect with the audience."

Hosted by Garen Scribner, Broadway Sandwich is an ALL ARTS original series in which Scribner follows Broadway stars on the breaks between matinee and evening shows to find out how they spend their limited time. Watch the full episode now!

Each episode of the series features a candid portrait of an artist balancing performance and personal life in the heart of New York City’s theater scene. Starting Wednesday, May 7, with Gallagher's episode, season 4 of Broadway Sandwich will stream weekly at 6 p.m. ET through June 11 on the ALL ARTS YouTube channel, website, and free streaming app. In the New York Metro area, the series will be broadcast on ALL ARTS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET from May 13 to May 27.

Streaming episode schedule:

Broadcast episode schedule:

May 20: Titanique and Little Shop of Horrors

May 27: The Great Gatsby and A Wonderful World

After eight extensions, the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique – the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The comedy will complete its run of 1,221 performances on its third anniversary, at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Tommy Bracco was most recently seen on Broadway in The Heart of Rock and Roll! Previous New York Theatre includes Victor Garber in Titanìque, Giulio in Pretty Woman: The Musical (OBC), Spot Conlon in Disney’s Newsies (OBC), Mike in A Chorus Line at City Center Encores, and The Hairy Ape at Park Avenue Armory.

Other credits include LeFou in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at The Muny, Sonny in Grease at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Harry the Horse in Guys and Dolls at Barrington Stage. In addition to theatre, Tommy was a contestant on the competition reality shows CBS’ “Big Brother” and MTV’s “The Challenge.”