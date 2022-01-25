Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Bids Farewell to Broadway- For Now!

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

This week, the new musical Girl From the North Country played its final performance at the Belasco Theatre with hopes that the show will continue its run this summer.

Go inside the show's final performance (for now!) here:

The musical by playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in a soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

Girl From The North Country is the uplifting tale of wanderers standing at a turning point in their lives. As they search for a brighter future, and hide from the past, they discover that they all need the same thing in the present moment: each other.