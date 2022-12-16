Video: First Look at Norm Lewis, Eugene Lee & More in A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour
Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, A Soldier's Play stars Norm Lewis as 'Captain Richard Davenport' and is directed by Kenny Leon.
Roundabout Theatre Company and Tamar Climan have released footage of the premiere national touring production of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.
Check out the video below!
Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, A Soldier's Play stars Norm Lewis as 'Captain Richard Davenport' and is directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company's Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon. The North American tour of A Soldier's Play began at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT and officially opened its 20-week North American tour on December 15 at The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre.
