Video: FLOYD COLLINS Performs at the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The cast of Floyd Collins took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform “The Ballad of Floyd Collins” and “The Call” at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Floyd Collins makes its Broadway debut in the the first major revival since the show's off-Broadway premiere in 1996. Floyd Collins will arrive on Broadway 30 years after its original premiere and 100 years after the incident on which it is based. The musical started as a collaboration between Adam Guettel (music and lyrics) and Tina Landau (book)- both students at Yale University. Landau brough the idea to Guettel after reading about the real man whose story inspired the show.

William Floyd Collins (born 1887) was an American cave explorer from Kentucky, who in the 1920s, took part in "the Kentucky Cave Wars," seeking out caves for commercial profit from tourists. Known today as Mammoth Cave National Park, the region is home to the longest known cave system in the world. Collins' story, as told in the musical, begins when he finds a small passage leading to Sand Cave. Collins becomes trapped in that passage, triggering a national media sensation (using the new technology of broadcast radio) and effort to rescue him.

The new Broadway company features Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell, and Clyde Voce.