Video: Extended Look at Jeanine Tesori's GROUNDED at The Met

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch more scenes from The Met Opera's production of Composer Jeanine Tesori and Director Michael Mayer's production of Grounded, based on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play.

Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo stars as Jess, a hot-shot fighter pilot whose pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating Reaper drones. Maestro Nézet-Séguin conducts a cast that also features tenor Ben Bliss as Eric—a Wyoming rancher who becomes Jess’s husband.

Jeanine Tesori’s new opera Grounded, commissioned by the Met and based on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, wrestles with complex, often-overlooked issues created by 21st-century warmaking: the ethical conflicts created by the use of modern military technology and the psychological and emotional toll supposedly safe remote technology takes on our servicepersons.

Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo stars as Jess, a hot-shot fighter pilot whose unplanned pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a Reaper drone halfway around the world. Confronted by the challenges of this new way of doing battle, she must fight to hold on to her sanity—and her soul.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin oversees the Met premiere of Tesori’s score and a cast that also features tenor Ben Bliss as Eric, the Wyoming rancher who becomes Jess’s husband. Michael Mayer’s high-tech staging presents a variety of perspectives on the action, including the drone’s predatory view from high above.

Greer Grimsley, Emily D’Angelo, and Ben Bliss, as the Commander, Jess, and Eric, sing an excerpt from Act I in the final dress rehearsal of Jeanine Tesori’s new opera.

Ben Bliss sings an excerpt from Eric’s Act I aria in the final dress rehearsal of Jeanine Tesori’s new opera.

Emily D’Angelo and Ellie Dehn sing an excerpt from Jess and Also Jess’s Act II duet in the final dress rehearsal of Jeanine Tesori’s new opera.

Kyle Miller and Emily D’Angelo, as the Sensor and Jess, and the Met Chorus sing an excerpt from Act I in the final dress rehearsal of Jeanine Tesori’s new opera.