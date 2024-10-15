Video: Explore Elphaba and Glinda's Dorm Room in New WICKED Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new Wicked promo video has just dropped, featuring a closer look at Glinda and Elphaba's Shiz University dorm room. Hosted by Wicked director Jon M. Chu, the video explores how the two characters use their space to reflect their personalities- or, rather, Glinda's personality.

"In a dorm room, you don't have much closet space. But maybe [Glinda's bags] become her closet," Chu explains. The video reveals Glinda's "closet bags" are actually contraptions that contain her clothes, shoes, and other beauty products. They fill up the corners of the shared room, becoming a kind of maze that Elphaba has to navigate. Watch the video now and head over to the Shiz University website to explore the dorm room further!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!