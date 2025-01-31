Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Final Bows in THE GREAT GATSBY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eva Noblezada played her final performance as Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby on January 30, 2025 at The Broadway Theatre. Check out a video of her final bow here, including a post-show speech given by director Marc Bruni.

The show currently stars Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann will play the role of Wolfsheim from January 8 – April 20, 2025.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Lead produced by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin, the musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.