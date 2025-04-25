Video: Edward Watts, Mamie Parris & More in Rehearsals for RAGTIME at Goodspeed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at the company of Goodspeed Musicals' Ragtime performing 'Journey On' from the first production of the 2025 season. A powerful musical about the dreams of three American families woven together with ragtime, jazz and show tunes, Ragtime runs from April 25 – June 15 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Ragtime features a book by Terrence McNally. Music is by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The musical is based on the novel “Ragtime” by E. L. Doctorow.

Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, Ragtime weaves together the stories of three fictional families striving for the American Dream. As an affluent society woman, an imaginative Jewish immigrant, and an optimistic Harlem pianist navigate a changing world, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair. With a Tony Award-winning score which blends ragtime, blues, jazz and show tunes, it’s a powerful, sweeping saga of America.

The cast for Ragtime is one of the largest in Goodspeed’s history. Mother will be played by Mamie Parris (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, A Grand Night for Singing, The Most Happy Fella; Broadway: Cats, School of Rock, On the Twentieth Century, Ragtime). Coalhouse Walker Jr. will be played by Michael Wordly (Off-Broadway: Spamilton). Tateh will be played by David R. Gordon. Sarah will be played by Brennyn Lark (Broadway: Les Misérables, Six The Musical). Father will be played by Edward Watts (The Goodspeed: The Music Man, Thoroughly Modern Millie, 1776; The Terris: The Girl in the Frame; Broadway: Scandalous; Off-Broadway: It’s a Bird...It’s a Plane...It’s Superman, The Fantasticks). Younger Brother will be played by Behr Marshall. Little Boy will be played by Sawyer Delaney. Little Girl will be played by Sofie Nesanelis (Off-Broadway: Wedding Band).

The ensemble will feature Jordan Alexander, Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander (Broadway: Ben Platt: Live at The Palace), Mia Bergstrom, Tommy Betz (The Goodspeed: A Christmas Story The Musical), Jodi Bluestein (The Goodspeed: Maggie), Yophi Adia Bost, Jonathan Cobrda (Houdini), Jalyn Crosby, Joseph Fierberg (The Goodspeed: Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz; Off-Broadway: Empire, A Chorus Line), Mia Gerachis (Evelyn Nesbit) (Broadway: Sweeney Todd), Blair Goldberg (Emma Goldman) (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Annie Get Your Gun), Nathan Haltiwanger, Benjamin H. Moore (Booker T. Washington) (Broadway/Off-Broadway: Harmony), Jeremiah Valentino Porter, Rory Shirley, Stephen Tewksbury (Grandfather/Conklin) (Broadway: Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots, Phantom of the Opera), and Matt Wall (The Goodspeed: No, No, Nanette; Broadway: Company, My Fair Lady, Sunset Boulevard).

Swings for this production are Henry H. Miller (Off-Broadway: The Wave) and Xavier Turner. Robin Louise Miller will understudy Little Boy/Little Girl.

Ragtime will be directed by Christopher Betts (Yale Rep: Choir Boy; Hartford Stage: Trouble in Mind, The Hot Wing King). Sara Edwards will choreograph the production (Broadway - associate choreographer: Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Harmony, The Music Man). Music direction will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 12, Summer Stock, 42nd Street, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots).

Scenic design will be by Emmie Finckel (Off-Broadway: In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot). Costume design will be by Stephanie Bahniuk. Lighting design will be by Charlie Morrison (The Goodspeed: Good News!, Mame, 42nd Street (2009); The Terris: Flight of the Lawnchair Man). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs, hair and makeup design will be by Tenel Dorsey.

Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.

