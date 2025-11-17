Video: Durrell 'Tank' Babbs and Amanda Reid Perform 'If I Ain’t Got You' From HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of a new Broadway-themed episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Hell's Kitchen stars Tank and Amanda Reid took the stage to perform a reimagined version of “I Ain’t Got You” from the hit Broadway musical.

During their visit to the daytime talk show, the duo also discussed their experience starring in the production, with Tank speaking about returning to the show to play the character of Davis, the two working together to play father and daughter, and what it's like to perform eight shows a week. Check out their conversations in the videos below.

Beginning Tuesday, November 18, nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will return to the role of “Davis” for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 30. He will not appear at the performances on Saturday, November 22 and Friday, November 28. Tank returns to the role following his Broadway debut last spring in the show.

The musical, featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, direction by Michael Greif, and choreography by Camille A. Brown, reimagines Keys’s songs and life experiences through the story of Ali, a fiery 17-year-old growing up in Manhattan Plaza. The show won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and continues to draw packed houses at the Shubert Theatre.