Video: Dive Into the Iconic Costumes of Disney's SNOW WHITE in New Featurette

A new behind-the-scenes featurette is shining a spotlight on the magical costumes on display in the live-action reimagining of Disney's Snow White."To get to step into such an iconic costume was the most thrilling feeling in the world," Rachel Zegler says in the video.

The costumes, which were created by Costume Designer Sandy Powell, are "almost like another character in the film," Gal Gadot adds. Powell herself comments on the costume design, explaining that Snow White's dress was the most difficult piece to design, due to its universal recognizability. "I did experiments with lots of different blues, lots of different yellows, specifically chosen to suit Rachel," she says.

Watch the video now, which also dives into the costume worn by the iconic villain of the movie: Gal Gadot's Evil Queen. This past weekend, Snow White premiered in Hollywood, with Zegler, Gadot, George Salazar, Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, and more in attendance. Take a look at pictures from the event here. The movie opens in theaters this Friday, March 21.

Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.