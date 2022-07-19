Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LION KING
Video: Disney On Broadway Celebrates 1 Million Guests Since Broadway Reopening

Go inside the celebration as stars Michael James Scott (Aladdin) and L Steven Taylor (The Lion King) share the exciting news!

Jul. 19, 2022  

Last week, Disney on Broadway's two New York productions, Aladdin and The Lion King, celebrated a special milestone: the two blockbuster musicals have collectively welcomed over 1 million guests since Broadway reopened last fall!

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Approaching 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years. In the history of Broadway, only two productions have run longer.





