Video: Diane Paulus, Kenny Ortega, Caissie Levy & More Join James Rado Celebration of Life at Joe's Pub

The event featured members of the Public Theater’s Tony Award-winning 2009 Hair Broadway revival cast and more.
On October 23, Joe's Pub held a celebration of life for James Rado, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning co-creator HAIR, who passed away last year at 90 years old. Watch below!
Speakers included Oskar Eustis, Diane Paulus, Kenny Ortega, Merle Frimark, Dale Soules, Marjorie LiPari, Steve Margoshes and Jim Rado’s great nieces.
Performers included members of The Public Theater’s Tony Award-winning 2009 Broadway revival cast: Allison Case, Lauren Elder, Anthony Hollock, Andrew Kober, Caissie Levy (who sang “Aquarius), John Moauro, Darius Nichols, Paris Remillard (Let The Sunshine In – finale) and Kacie Sheik (who sang “Air”).
Other HAIR alum – Luther Creek (sang “I Want to Make You Cry” from the Rado musical “Rainbow”) and HAIR Alum Michael Messer (sang “Is there a G.O.D. In The Sky” from the Rado/Ragni//Margoshes musical “SUN”).
Photo by Dagmar
Videos
