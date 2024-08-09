Video: David Korins Discusses the 'Inspiration Phase' of Designing HAMILTON's Set

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scenic designer David Korins recently shared insights into the creative process behind the set design for the Broadway hit Hamilton in a new Instagram post. Korins revealed that long before the there was a "Room Where It Happens," the journey began with extensive research, sketching, and deep conversations. The process, filled with bold ideas and experimentation, included elements like a dirt floor and an onstage pool.

Korins' six-minute video condenses five months of work into a glimpse of the inspiration phase that shaped Hamilton's set. This video is part of Korins' upcoming exhibition, Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins, which will showcase his collaborations on several Broadway productions.

"I was inspired by the cyclical relationship between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton and its poetic connection to the way that Hamilton was swept off an island by a hurricane, another circle," Korins shares in the clip.

Watch the video!

"Townsfolk whisper that the reflecting pool is still under the Public Theatre's Newman stage to this day..." Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joked in the comments section of the video.

The exhibition opens in Tucson, AZ, on September 20. Korins encourages fans to enjoy the video as a preview of the journey he, along with Tommy, Andy, Lin, and the rest of the creative team, undertook to bring Hamilton from page to stage.