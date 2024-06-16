Video: Daniel Radcliffe Accepts Tony Award For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, Daniel Radcliffe won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG.

Check out our full list of winners as it is updated live here.

Watch his acceptance speech below!

About Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radliffe's theatre credits include: Merrily We Roll Along (NYTW - Drama Desk and OCC nominations), Endgame, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Lifespan of a Fact, Privacy, The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed…, Equus. Films: The Lost City, Escape From Pretoria, Guns Akimbo, Jungle, Swiss Army Man, Imperium, What If?, Kill Your Darlings, The Woman in Black, Harry Potter film series. TV: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie” (Critics Choice Award, Emmy and BAFTA nominations), “Miracle Workers,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Young Doctor’s Notebook,” “The Simpsons,” “My Boy Jack,” “Extras,” “David Copperfield.” Singing Teacher: Mark Meylan. Radcliffe has contributed to charities including Demelza Hospice Care for Children and the Trevor Project. He was awarded the Hero Award in 2011 by the Trevor Project.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.