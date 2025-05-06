Video: Cynthia Erivo Stars as Identical Sisters in New Clip of POKER FACE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has shared a new look at Poker Face Season 2, featuring Broadway's Cynthia Erivo as six identical sisters, four of whom can be seen in the new clip. Watch as Charlie, played by Natasha Lyonne, talks to Felicity (Erivo), with her sisters Bebe, Cece, and Delia (also Erivo). The clip is taken from the first episode of the new season, which will premiere on May 8. Take a look at photos from Season 2 here.

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series that follows Lyonne’s Charlie, who has the ability to determine when someone is lying. In the new season, she hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Confirmed Season 2 guest stars include Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, Katie Holmes, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Menalie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, and Simon Rex.

The show’s first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne, and garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding Guest Actress Performance in a Comedy Series.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her recent performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.