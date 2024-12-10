Video: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Days of Wine and Roses' from Henry Mancini Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PBS has released a new clip of Cynthia Erivo from Great Performances: Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl, a special concert honoring the work of the iconic composer. In the clip, the Wicked star performs a rendition of 'Days of Wine and Roses,' first heard in the 1962 film of the same name. The full special is now streaming on PBS.

Hosted by Jeff Goldblum, the starry concert features performances by Erivo, Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé and Grammy nominees Dave Koz and Monica Mancini, Henry Mancini's daughter. The program also goes behind the scenes of the recording of the 100th anniversary album featuring John Williams, Arturo Sandoval, Herbie Hancock, Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, James Galway and the last televised appearance of the late Quincy Jones.

The album includes “Baby Elephant Walk – Encore,” now nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella. “Supplementing the concert are interviews with stars from Mancini-scored movies, archival footage and still photos. The 20-time Grammy Award-winning composer of songs and scores ranging from "Moon River" and “The Pink Panther” appeared regularly on the Bowl's stage, conducting 29 times. A four-time Academy Award winner, Mancini scored over 125 movie and television themes including such classics as “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “The Pink Panther,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Victor Victoria,” “Charade” and “Two for the Road.”

Gregg Field, Tim Swift, Monica Mancini, Felice Mancini and Christopher Mancini are executive producers. Gregg Field and Tim Swift are producers. Bill Urban is co-executive producer. Martin Guigui directs. For Great Performances, Mitch Owgang and Bill Kabel are producers. Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

