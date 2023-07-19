Video: Conrad Ricamora Talks HERE LIES LOVE and a Memorable Moment With Tyra Banks

'One time when we stopped the show, Tyra Banks was in the audience,' he reveals.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Conrad Ricamora talked about his experience in Here Lies Love, playing Ninoy Aquino, and more on NBC New York Live yesterday.

The actor also discussed a memorable audience interaction he had with none other than Tyra Banks.

"When we first did it ten years ago at the Public, we were working on issues with the fog and we had to stop the show at certain times, and one time when we stopped the show, Tyra Banks was in the audience," he explained.

"When we restarted, I had to jump back on stage in the middle of the audience, and I slipped, and she went to like, help me, and push me back up. Then she realized she was going to push my butt, and she went 'oh.'"

Watch the full interview below!

Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, with music by Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love is now in previews and opens Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody ButiuMoses VillaramaJasmine ForsbergReanne AcasioJaygee MacapugayJulia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron AlcarazCarol AngeliNathan AngeloKristina DoucetteRoy FloresTimothy Matthew FloresSarah KayJeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena QuintosShea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal LuftigPatrick CatulloDiana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap, Rob Laqui, Eva LaBadie, Marikit Ventures/Georgina PazcoguinBobby Garcia/Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh/Adam Hyndman, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/ Giselle “G” Töngi, No GuaranteesYasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Shira FriedmanLen Blavatnik Warner Music Entertainment, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Cathy Dantchik, James L. NederlanderElizabeth ArmstrongJohn Gore Organization, The Shubert OrganizationHunter ArnoldLaChanzeThe Public Theater, Eastern Standard Time, Triptyk StudiosIris SmithMichael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner, and David Brendel/Charlotte Cohn.






