Video: Conrad Ricamora Reflects on Art’s Impact in HOW ART CHANGED ME

ALL ARTS has shared a new episode of How Art Changed Me, the ongoing Webby Award-winning digital series. This episode sees Conrad Ricamora, currently on Broadway in Oh, Mary!, discuss the connection between performance and self-discovery and how his career has helped him embrace and better understand his Filipino heritage. Check it out here.

The ALL ARTS series, How Art Changed Me, features artists reflecting on the personal and transformative role of the arts in their lives. Another new episode will premiere Monday, May 26, at 6 p.m. ET with Ann Harada, who shares stories of her childhood in Hawaii and the impact of theater on her identity and career.

How Art Changed Me is part of ALL ART' Broadway and Beyond lineup, which also includes the digital series Broadway Sandwich, House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert, Playing the Palace, and more. Take a look at the full schedule here.

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold-out Off-Broadway engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The production is nominated for 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Cole Escola, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Conrad Ricamora, Best Costume Design of a Play for Holly Pierson, and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Pinkleton.

In addition to Escola, the current cast includes Original Broadway Company members Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company.