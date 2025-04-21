Mandy Gonzalez in Concert, BROADWAY SANDWICH & More Lead ALL ARTS’ Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ALL ARTS, the New York streaming platform and TV channel dedicated to the arts, will premiere a new slate of original programming throughout May and June as part of Broadway and Beyond.

Launching Thursday, May 1, with House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert, the 2025 lineup features weekly premieres across the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, YouTube channel, website and free streaming app.

Additional highlights include the return of the New York Emmy-nominated docuseries Broadway Sandwich (May 7 to June 11), the theater history documentary Playing the Palace (May 13), the Webby Award-winning digital series How Art Changed Me (May 19 and May 26) and House Seats: The Gathering: A Journey to Grace, premiering June 18.

Broadway and Beyond Lineup

House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert

Streaming premiere: Thursday, May 1, at 6 p.m. ET

Broadcast premiere: Tuesday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET

Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights, Sunset Boulevard) takes center stage in this concert film, premiering as the spotlight offering in ALL ARTS’ Broadway and Beyond programming. Taped live at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at Long Island University, House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert is a celebration of identity, storytelling and music that spans genres and generations.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Gonzalez performs an eclectic setlist that blends Broadway hits with pop classics and original songs. Numbers include “Something’s Coming” (West Side Story), “Satisfied” (Hamilton), “Defying Gravity” (Wicked) and “Fearless,” a personal anthem written for her by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Interwoven throughout the performance are intimate reflections on Gonzalez’s multicultural upbringing, her Broadway career and the family legacy that shaped her. The concert also features a special collaboration with the Long Island University Choir, whose student performers join Gonzalez onstage for a powerful finale that includes Katy Perry’s “Firework” and her signature track, “Fearless.”

Broadway Sandwich – Season 4

Streaming premieres: Wednesdays at 6 p.m. ET, May 7 to June 11

Broadcast premieres: Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, May 13 to May 27

The New York Emmy-nominated docuseries Broadway Sandwich returns for its fourth season with host Garen Scribner (An American in Paris), offering a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway performers during the break between matinee and evening shows. Each episode features a candid portrait of an artist balancing performance and personal life in the heart of New York City’s theater scene.

Streaming episode schedule:

Broadcast episode schedule:

May 13: Death Becomes Her and Swept Away

May 20: Titanique and Little Shop of Horrors

May 27: The Great Gatsby and A Wonderful World

ALL ARTS Documentary Selects: Playing the Palace

Streaming premiere: Tuesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. ET

Broadcast premiere: Tuesday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET

Hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Frank DiLella (Spectrum News NY1), Playing the Palace is a feature documentary chronicling the history and recent transformation of Broadway’s Palace Theatre. From its vaudeville roots to its present-day renovation, the Palace has served as a stage for generations of legendary performers, including Judy Garland, Bob Hope, Lauren Bacall and Liza Minnelli.

Co-owners James L. Nederlander and Stewart Lane, along with performers and creatives including Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey, Heather Headley, Ben Platt and Ethan Slater, discuss the Palace Theatre’s legacy in exclusive interviews featured throughout the film. Archival performance footage and commentary from Broadway insiders follow the landmarked theater’s evolution and its $2.5 billion redevelopment project, which preserved the historic venue and raised the entire building 30 feet above Times Square.

The documentary also complements the PBS American Masters film LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, which is now streaming, and explores the life and legacy of one of the Palace Theatre’s most iconic headliners.

How Art Changed Me

Streaming premieres:

Monday, May 19, at 6 p.m. ET – Ann Harada

Monday, May 26, at 6 p.m. ET – Conrad Ricamora

ALL ARTS will debut two new episodes of its Webby Award-winning digital series How Art Changed Me, featuring artists reflecting on the personal and transformative role of the arts in their lives.

New episodes feature Broadway and television actors Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Les Misérables) and Conrad Ricamora(Here Lies Love, How to Get Away with Murder). Harada shares stories of her childhood in Hawaii and the impact of theater on her identity and career. Ricamora, who currently stars as Abraham Lincoln in Broadway’s Oh, Mary!, discusses the connection between performance and self-discovery.

House Seats: The Gathering: A Journey to Grace

Streaming premiere: Wednesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. ET

Broadcast premiere: Wednesday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET

House Seats: The Gathering: A Journey to Grace captures the making of The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout, a multidisciplinary performance staged at The Kennedy Center in 2024. The concert was presented in collaboration with the National Black Theatre, the Apollo Theater, and The Kennedy Center.

The documentary goes behind the curtain of a performance where music becomes medicine and memory becomes movement. Featuring Nona Hendryx, Toshi Reagon, Carlos Simon, and Joel Thompson, the work was created as a call for justice, joy, collective liberation, and healing.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas