Video: Colman Domingo Shares Why He Has Been Away From the Stage

Colman Domingo is the definition of a multi-hyphenate. A performer on screen and stage, he is also a playwright, producer, and director. Despite gaining success and recognition on Broadway, Domingo has turned his attention to screen projects in recent years, appearing in such films as Rustin (for which he was nominated for an Academy Award), The Color Purple, and, most recently, Sing Sing.

"I haven't been on stage in 12 years now, and I keep trying to figure out...What is the right thing?" Domingo explained to fellow actor Sebastian Stan in a new episode of The A24 Podcast.

He went on: "I'm very critical of theater, extremely critical. Because also being a theater maker, I'm a playwright and a director, I'm just very critical. So, when I go in, I want to be blown away. I want to be swept away every single time, and I want it to be thoughtful and mindful, and I want it to blow my mind. I think a lot of it doesn't. That's my own personal problem."

He highlighted some of his stage work, such as Passing Strange, and another one called The Scottsboro Boys, both of which he called "dangerous". "Those were plays and musicals that were taking a leap of faith," he said, sharing that he would be interested in doing that kind of work again, or "a classic maybe."

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple along with the theater drama Sing Sing.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.