Video: Chita Rivera is Honored in a Special Performance on the Tony Awards

The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up!

Check out our full list of winners here.

A special performance during the ceremony paid tribute to Chita Rivera who sadly passed away in January of this year. The performance showcased some of Chita's best and most iconic work, and even featured Ariana DeBose in a nod to West Side Story.

Watch the full performance below:

The 77th Annual Tony Awards aired from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streamed live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Performances at this year's Tony Awards included Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Water for Elephants. Additionally, Nicole Scherzinger, who will make her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, performed the 'In Memoriam' segment.

BroadwayWorld is also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room. Stay tuned here for all of the updates!