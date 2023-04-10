Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: CHICAGO'S New Stars Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable And More Take Their First Bows!

Also joining the cast tonight are Erich Bergen, Charity Angél Dawson & Liam Fennecken.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Tonight, Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway as "Roxie Hart", Kimberly Marable in the role of "Velma Kelly," Liam Fennecken in the role of "Amos Hart", and welcomed back Charity Angél Dawson as "Matron 'Mama' Morton" and Erich Bergen as "Billy Flynn". See video of their opening night bows below!

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC, and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.






Related Stories
CHICAGO Releases New Block Of Tickets Through February 4, 2024 Photo
CHICAGO Releases New Block Of Tickets Through February 4, 2024
A new block of tickets is now on sale through February 4, 2024 for the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).
Erich Bergen Returns to CHICAGO Next Week Photo
Erich Bergen Returns to CHICAGO Next Week
The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Erich Bergen in the role of “Billy Flynn” beginning Monday, April 10, 2023 through Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Kimberly Marable, Charity Angel Dawson, and Liam Fennecken Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Kimberly Marable, Charity Angel Dawson, and Liam Fennecken Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome Kimberly Marable in the role of “Velma Kelly,” Liam Fennecken in the role of “Amos Hart” and welcomes back Charity Angél Dawson as “Matron Mama Morton” beginning Monday, April 10, 2023.
Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO Photo
Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
The Broadway musical Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. In this video, Olivia is telling us all about why joining the cast is a dream come true!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Magnet

Chicago Magnet




From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: CHICAGO'S New Stars Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable And More Take Their First Bows!Video: CHICAGO'S New Stars Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable And More Take Their First Bows!
April 10, 2023

Tonight, Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway as “Roxie Hart”, Kimberly Marable in the role of “Velma Kelly,” Liam Fennecken in the role of “Amos Hart”, and welcomed back Charity Angél Dawson as “Matron 'Mama' Morton' and Erich Bergen as 'Billy Flynn'. See video of their opening night bows!
Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin TonightVideo: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight
April 9, 2023

Watch Broadway Barbara take a stroll through Shubert Alley and stop by Sardi's to speak about her show Broadway Barbara Live! at Soho Playhouse, beginning performances tonight!
Exclusive: Watch Joy Woods Save the Day at MCC's MISCAST23Exclusive: Watch Joy Woods Save the Day at MCC's MISCAST23
April 7, 2023

The best of Broadway got miscast this week! MCC's annual event, MISCAST23 took place on April 3, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval.
Video: Watch Corn Kid's Wildest Dreams Come True at Opening Night of SHUCKEDVideo: Watch Corn Kid's Wildest Dreams Come True at Opening Night of SHUCKED
April 7, 2023

Shucked's s biggest fan might be seven-year-old Tariq, aka “Corn Kid,” who was a guest at the opening night and gave a mid-show standing ovation to Andrew Durand, Kevin Cahoon, and the ensemble for “Best Man” the second act show stopper. After the show, Tariq, met Durand and gave him a big hug saying, “I loved it so much,” and later told him “when I’m old enough to get a phone I’m going to download the song.” Watch it all go down in this video!
Photos & Video: See Lesli Margherita, Jennifer Leigh Warren & More at Opening Night of DARK OF THE MOONPhotos & Video: See Lesli Margherita, Jennifer Leigh Warren & More at Opening Night of DARK OF THE MOON
April 6, 2023

See photos and video from opening night of the world premiere of Dark of the Moon at Rubicon Theatre.
share