Video: Bill Burr Shares Why GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Remains Relevant

Bill Burr is making his Broadway debut in David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, which is now in previews at The Palace Theatre. While on Good Morning America to discuss his new Hulu special, the comedian also shared with the hosts a little bit about his involvement in the production, which came thanks to Broadway alum Nathan Lane.

"He was initially going to do the play and he said, 'I'd like to do it with Bill Burr,'" explained the performer. "I'd never even met him, so he's a total solid guy for hooking me up," he said, adding that he ultimately dropped out after booking another series (Hulu's Mid-Century Modern).

When asked why Mamet's 1983 play continues to remain relevant more than foutty years after its debut, Burr didn't mince words: "[It's] because of all these greedy billionaires. I would say that...But I also think it's an opportunity just because [even though] it's an intolerant time, it doesn't mean you can't be a nice person and try to help out other people." Watch his full discussion here.

The new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber began previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre. Last month, the production extended its limited run, which is now on sale through Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.