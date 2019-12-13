Video: Bill And Hillary Clinton Stop By AIN'T TOO PROUD On Broadway
This week, President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton stopped by Broadway's Ain't Too Proud and swung by backstage after the show to meet with the cast.
Get a glimpse inside their visit!
It was a pleasure to have @BillClinton and @HillaryClinton groove with us at @AintTooProud last night! pic.twitter.com/JnJevprMc8- Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 14, 2019
AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.
Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Olivier Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, and two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff bring you this thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal. Iconic hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and the signature dance moves that made the "Classic Five" Temptations part of our cultural history forever.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)