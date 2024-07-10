Video: Bette Midler Hopes Disney Will Finish HOCUS POCUS 3 Script 'While We're Still Breathing'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following Bette Midler's recent confirmation that Hocus Pocus 3 is still in the works, the actress and singer has expressed her wish that progress on the third installment would move forward.

"I haven't seen the script, but I've heard rumblings," Midler told Busy This Week (courtesy of Entertainment Weekly) in a recent interview.

“I think if they’re gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching. Time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!" she added with a laugh.

Last month, Midler addressed the news of another film in the franchise on The Jess Cagle Show: "Now, they're kind of talking about a third, very gingerly and very gently," she said.

The third film would follow Hocus Pocus 2, which was released in 2022 on Disney+. Debuting nearly 30 years after the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be a huge success for the studio. Within its first weekend of streaming, it was the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date. With 5.7 billion minutes viewed, the film became the fifth most streamed movie in 2022.

"We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore," Hocus Pocus screenwriter Jen D'Angelo previously told Entertainment Weekly. She went on to say that she would like to dive deeper into Hannah Waddingham's character from the second film.

Both Hocus Pocus films feature Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the notorious Sanderson Sisters. The sequel took place 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the witches, bringing them back for revenge.

“Hocus Pocus 2” also starred Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), with Tony Hale (“Veep”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

The film was directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo (“Workaholics”) and a story by David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) & Blake Harris, and Jen D’Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”), and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.