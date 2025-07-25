Video: Beth Leavel is Getting Ready to Sing Some More Sondheim

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week on The Roundtable, Robert Bannon welcomes the one and only Beth Leavel, Tony Award-winner and Broadway favorite, as she prepares for her brand-new solo show at 54 Below celebrating the music of Stephen Sondheim. Fresh off her acclaimed run in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends alongside Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, Beth is bringing her powerhouse vocals and magnetic charm to an evening of Sondheim classics like never before.

In this exclusive interview, Beth shares what it was like to perform Sondheim’s greatest hits with a dream cast, how she’s crafting her own unique take on his work for her upcoming solo show, and why this music continues to resonate so deeply.

From her beloved roles in The Drowsy Chaperone and The Prom to this new chapter in her cabaret journey, it’s a warm, funny, and inspiring conversation with one of Broadway’s brightest stars. Watch the full chat—only on BroadwayWorld.