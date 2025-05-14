Video: Bernadette Peters Reveals Her Favorite Stephen Sondheim Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of The Kelly Clarkson Show's Broadway-themed episode, Broadway icon Bernadette Peters stopped by the show to discuss starring in the musical revue Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. With an expansive resume of both Broadway and film performances, Peters opened up about whether she prefers working on stage or screen.

"Where the writing is the best, that's where I'm the happiest," she explained. "You have to sort of make it alive each time and go deeper each time, and that's what I try to do. And live, I do it different every night, much to the chagrin of our musical director."

When asked about a favorite Sondheim song, Peters admitted that hers is constantly changing: "I keep discovering new ones that are my favorites, and the one recently is Anyone Can Whistle...It's just a fabulous song." Watch the full interview, where the two-time Tony winner also talks about playing the trumpet in the show and why Sondheim's music connects so deeply with audiences.

Peters is starring in Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, now playing through Sunday, June 29, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production began Broadway previews on March 25, 2025 and opened on April 8, 2025. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends stars two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, and also includes Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company also includes Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.