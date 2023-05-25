Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Back to the Future opens August 3, 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre.


Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). 

The full Broadway cast of Back to the Future: The Musical includes Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown , Casey Likes as Marty McFly, and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, and Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen. The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa. Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023, and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.






Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Cast Meets the Press Photo
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Cast Meets the Press

See photos of the cast of Back to the Future: The Musical meeting the press!

BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour to Launch in 2024 Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour to Launch in 2024

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will launch a North American Tour in the summer of 2024. See tour stops, and learn how to purchase tickets!

Liana Hunt, Jelani Remy & More Join BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical Photo
Liana Hunt, Jelani Remy & More Join BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

The full Broadway cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has been revealed! See who is starring, performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!

Up on the Marquee: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Photo
Up on the Marquee: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

See photos of the marquee for Back to the Future: The Musical, heading to Broadway this summer!


