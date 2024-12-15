News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Audra McDonald, George C. Wolfe, & More Talk GYPSY on CBS Sunday Morning

Gypsy is currently running at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway.

By: Dec. 15, 2024
Gypsy Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca spoke with Audra McDonald and director George C. Wolfe about their production of Gypsy, currently running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre, and the task of taking on a character like Mama Rose.

McDonald compares it to Mount Everest. "Everest is there for a reason. People want to climb it, right? I mean, it's there because it's majestic and it's incredible, and people are like, 'I want to figure out if I can get up there.' And that's what I'm trying to do."

The six-time Tony Award-winning director at the helm George C. Wolfe explains his perspective on Rose and the show as a whole: "I admire the ferocity. I think it's about not enough, people living with not enough: Not enough money, not enough space, not enough love, not enough approval, not enough success. And it becomes this dynamic of people wanting that thing, desperately wanting that thing that is just beyond their reach."

When asked if she thinks Rose is a monster or a sympathetic character, McDonald states: "I think she is a dedicated mother. I think she is a fiercely protective mother. I think she is a mother who does not realize that the umbilical cord has been cut. I don't see Rose as a monster mother at all."

GYPSY also stars Tony Award Winner Danny BursteinJoy WoodsJordan TysonKevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli MargheritaLili ThomasMylinda HullJacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.

The ensemble features Shanel BaileyJace BentlyBrandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae DaneyKellie Jean HoaglandSasha HutchingsAliah JamesBrittney JohnsonZachary Daniel JonesEthan JosephAndrew KoberKrystal MackieJames McMenaminCole NewburgJoe OsheroffMajo RiveroKen RobinsonSally ShawThomas SilcottBrendan SheehanJayden TheophileJordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.  

The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters

GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Gypsy Logo Enamel Pin Gypsy Logo Enamel Pin
Buy a Gypsy Everything's Coming Up Roses Unisex Zip Hoodie Gypsy Everything's Coming Up Roses Unisex Zip Hoodie
Buy a Gypsy Let Me Entertain You Long Sleeve Tee Gypsy Let Me Entertain You Long Sleeve Tee
Buy a Gypsy Majestic Marquee Tote Gypsy Majestic Marquee Tote

Videos