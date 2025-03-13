News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein & Joy Woods Perform 'Together, Wherever We Go' From GYPSY

Gypsy is running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein and Joy Woods recently took the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform "Together, Wherever We Go" from Gypsy, now playing at the Majestic Theatre. Watch their fabulous performance!

Audra McDonald is currently starring in Gypsy on Broadway alongside Tony Award Winner Danny BursteinJoy WoodsJordan TysonKevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli MargheritaLili ThomasMylinda HullJacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade SmithNatalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. Tickets are now on sale for performances through Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway's ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we'll go in pursuit of the American dream. 

First premiering on Broadway in 1959, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The original production was an instant classic, earning critical acclaim and establishing Mama Rose as one of the most coveted roles in musical theater.

George C. Wolfe's new production of the classic musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters






