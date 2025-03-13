Video: Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein & Joy Woods Perform 'Together, Wherever We Go' From GYPSY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein and Joy Woods recently took the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform "Together, Wherever We Go" from Gypsy, now playing at the Majestic Theatre. Watch their fabulous performance!

Audra McDonald is currently starring in Gypsy on Broadway alongside Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. Tickets are now on sale for performances through Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway's ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we'll go in pursuit of the American dream.

First premiering on Broadway in 1959, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The original production was an instant classic, earning critical acclaim and establishing Mama Rose as one of the most coveted roles in musical theater.